Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) is Maryland Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises approximately 2.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $25,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.75.

PAYC opened at $282.65 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $169.06 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

