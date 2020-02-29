Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 3.3% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $31,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Paypal by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Paypal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 887,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,976 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Paypal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,355,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,678,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

Paypal stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.29. The company has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

