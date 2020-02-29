Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 30th total of 337,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Pedevco news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 17,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $29,171.56. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 29,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $46,647.42. Insiders have acquired 56,806 shares of company stock valued at $90,819 over the last 90 days.

Get Pedevco alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pedevco by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pedevco by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pedevco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of PED opened at $1.01 on Friday. Pedevco has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

About Pedevco

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pedevco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pedevco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.