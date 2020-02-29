Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,370 ($70.64) target price on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,940.55 ($64.99).

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

BKG opened at GBX 4,754 ($62.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,194.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,584.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total value of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.