Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Redrow from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Redrow to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 981 ($12.90) in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their target price on Redrow from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redrow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 894.73 ($11.77).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 746 ($9.81) on Thursday. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 795.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 678.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte purchased 28,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

