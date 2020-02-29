Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MJ Gleeson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 970 ($12.76).

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

GLE stock opened at GBX 926 ($12.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.42 million and a PE ratio of 19.96. MJ Gleeson has a twelve month low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 956.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 866.69.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MJ Gleeson will post 4973.923556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.