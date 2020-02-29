Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Trading Down 14.6% After Earnings Miss

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) shares were down 14.6% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $50.06 and last traded at $51.82, approximately 3,759,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 1,078,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.67.

The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after purchasing an additional 571,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 246.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Perrigo Company Profile (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

