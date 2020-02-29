Petrofac (LON:PFC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 375 to GBX 365. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Petrofac traded as low as GBX 333.40 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 336.88 ($4.43), with a volume of 113233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.40 ($4.74).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PFC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Petrofac to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Petrofac from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petrofac from GBX 483 ($6.35) to GBX 433 ($5.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petrofac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 489.07 ($6.43).

In other news, insider George J. Pierson bought 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.80 ($6,582.22).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 363.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 389.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Petrofac’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Petrofac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

