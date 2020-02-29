Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UG. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.82 ($30.02).

EPA UG opened at €17.51 ($20.35) on Thursday. Peugeot has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 12 month high of €21.01 ($24.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €19.35 and a 200-day moving average of €21.40.

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

