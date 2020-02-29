PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PG&E by 39.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,111,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 317,062 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PG&E by 13.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP grew its stake in PG&E by 50.0% in the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCG shares. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($13.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

