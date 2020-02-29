Piper Sandler Weighs in on Theravance Biopharma Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.15). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TBPH. ValuEngine cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.92. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

