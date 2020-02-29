Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush has a “In-Line” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $56.14 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

