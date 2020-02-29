Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

NYSE PLNT opened at $67.49 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $56.14 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.92.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

