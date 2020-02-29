Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Up 37.7% in February

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the January 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PII. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

NYSE PII opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

