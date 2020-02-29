Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,537,000 after buying an additional 225,502 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $8,998,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 703,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,180,000 after buying an additional 108,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 92,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

