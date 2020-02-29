Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Under Armour worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 69.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 320.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $12.48 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

