Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,269 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Ecopetrol by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 243,291 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,294,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 286,899 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 175,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.67. Ecopetrol SA has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

