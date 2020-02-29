ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 64.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period.

UYG stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

