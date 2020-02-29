Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $77.26 and last traded at $79.15, with a volume of 1298447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.92.

Specifically, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,200,000 after buying an additional 181,997 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after buying an additional 1,841,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,202,000 after acquiring an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,447,000 after acquiring an additional 279,831 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.