Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $200.00. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the stock. Public Storage traded as low as $211.19 and last traded at $211.31, approximately 1,764,702 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 991,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.23.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Public Storage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

