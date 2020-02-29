Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.52% and a negative return on equity of 249.70%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

