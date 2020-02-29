Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Issued By B. Riley

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE:APLE opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130,811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

