Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Issued By First Analysis (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) – Equities research analysts at First Analysis decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis analyst now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. First Analysis also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 40.28%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSOD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $474,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,193,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $461,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,473,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,003 shares of company stock worth $5,342,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,953,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 217,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

