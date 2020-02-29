Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issued By Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

JPM opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.64. The company has a market capitalization of $389.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

