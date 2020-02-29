Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabors Industries in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Watson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBR. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $657.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,262,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,412,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after acquiring an additional 627,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 555,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,682,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 267,255 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,711,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 162,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 32,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -3.03%.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

