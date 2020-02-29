Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHAK. CSFB dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $105.84.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

