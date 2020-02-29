Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $5,444,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

