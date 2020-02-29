Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Reduced by Analyst

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $194.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 659.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 321,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 136.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.