Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Decreased by Analyst

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.30). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.47. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $224,407.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,630 shares of company stock worth $8,877,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,921,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,426 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,315,000 after purchasing an additional 456,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

