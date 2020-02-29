Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CM. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,145,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,700 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,986,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,591,000 after acquiring an additional 330,860 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,681,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,136,000 after acquiring an additional 912,661 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 99,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

