Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVX. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $93.34 on Friday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

