Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CubeSmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

