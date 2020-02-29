Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lowered by William Blair

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.