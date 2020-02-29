Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 75,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

