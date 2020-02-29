Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Marcus Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Barrington Research cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.71 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCS. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marcus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $26.72 on Friday. Marcus has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $817.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marcus by 4.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marcus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marcus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Marcus by 7.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

