Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Reduced by Analyst

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wellington Shields cut Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Middleby stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. Middleby has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $3,860,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

