Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OMP. ValuEngine cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4,996.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 160,770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 7,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

