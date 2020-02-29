Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lowered by Svb Leerink

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTOO. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.69 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 706.01%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 71,741 shares of company stock valued at $79,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 234,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.