Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lowered by Analyst

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TNDM. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.78. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.54 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $546,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,295 shares of company stock valued at $19,715,966. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

