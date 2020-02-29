Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Reduced by Seaport Global Securities

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Welbilt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 3.51%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of WBT opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 6.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 98,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.