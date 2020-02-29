Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.57.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.31. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$16.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.52.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

