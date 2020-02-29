Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Issued By B. Riley

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Select Energy Services in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut their target price on Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

NYSE WTTR opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.82 million, a P/E ratio of 162.54 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $3,807,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $3,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1,194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 335,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 280,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 256,924 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

