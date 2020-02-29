Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.