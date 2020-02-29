Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Increased by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2020 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.84 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BMO. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.83.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$91.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$98.75. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$88.24 and a 52 week high of C$106.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,822.41. Also, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total transaction of C$32,699.11.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.