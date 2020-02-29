Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Cut by Desjardins

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Desjardins lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.90.

TSE BNS opened at C$70.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.62. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$67.17 and a 52 week high of C$76.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.82. The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.98 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

