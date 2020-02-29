Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XOG. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,412,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 453,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 306,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,255,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 391,797 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 130,134.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,605,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,402 shares during the period.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.