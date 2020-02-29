Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 62.34%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

