Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Corp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on THC. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

