Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank Cut by Cormark (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.11 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins set a C$81.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.18.

Shares of TD opened at C$69.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.42. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$67.69 and a 12 month high of C$77.96. The company has a market cap of $135.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.