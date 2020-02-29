Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendys in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Wendys from to in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of WEN opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Wendys has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wendys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Wendys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 81.36%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

